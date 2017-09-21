FEATURES
The Best Burgers in O.C. | Today, the chef burger is king and edgy ingredients are the norm. After tasting nearly 100 versions, here are the stellar stacks we can’t get enough of.
The High Flyer | UC Irvine MFA alum Jenn Colella soared to new heights for her Tony-nominated role in the Broadway hit “Come
From Away,” a musical based on a remarkable true story.
Craft and create! | If you have a passion for creativity but need a little guidance, these DIY workshops are sure to inspire.
PEOPLE & PLACES
‘Hoods | Fun for everyone in Huntington Beach
Perfect Getaway| Charm, history, and superb dining in Charleston, S.C.
Quotes | UC Irvine MFA graduate Joshua Romero on his gig as a living sculpture
Culturephile| The twins behind “Stranger Things” got their film bonafides in Orange
O.C. Events |A performance by Jay-Z, plus our lineup of county shows
Person of Interest | An officer from Orange Police Department’s new mounted unit
STYLE & HOME
Finds | Rich browns for fall
Hot shop |The Red Balloon in Newport Beach
Sourced |Unique wallpapers, custom upholstery, and more from a Laguna Beach home decor boutique
On the Market |County homes with vineyards
At Home With | Landscape designer Molly Wood
FOOD & DRINK
Main Course | Review of Ironwood in Laguna Hills
Three’s a Trend | Bee pollen is everywhere in O.C.
Food news |Social expands, plus three new eateries of note
Food collector | Finding the best bread in the county
DEPARTMENTS
My O.C. | A golfer comes to grips with reality.
Excursions | The county’s plein-air competition
Dining Guide | Many of our 200-plus restaurant reviews and a spotlight on Huntington Beach
