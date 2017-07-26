FEATURES

The Very Best of Brunch | A new class of restaurants reinvents the hybrid meal with chef-driven dishes, craft cocktails, and good reason to while away the better part of a Sunday.

Well-Liked | Jed Cartojano doesn’t like the term “influencer,” but half a million people on Instagram want to know what he eats.

Eichlers After Dark | A voyeuristic look through the floor-to-ceiling glass walls of midcentury homes in Orange built by real estate developer Joseph Eichler.

Horse Whisperer | Anne Walker Farrell, an animation director for the Netflix series “BoJack Horseman,” fuses art and storytelling to create poignant characters.

COASTLINES

Hip ’Hoods | Sweet and savory options in Mission Viejo

Perfect Getaway | Take a break at rustic, romantic Carmel-by-the-Sea



Culturephile | The founder of Laguna Beach’s only FM radio station

O.C. Events | A performance by Kendrick Lamar, plus an extended lineup of county shows



STYLE & HOME

Sourced | Midcentury modern home decor



On the Market | Homes with high sales potential



Hot Shop | A’maree’s Sale Away on Balboa Island



Finds | Khaki is back



FOOD & DRINK

Main Course | The Recess Room in Fountain Valley



Food News | The county’s best burritos, plus three more new restaurantsof note



The Breakdown | Cauliflower salad at Lido Bottle Works

O.C.’s Best | Six great restaurants for foodie families

Five questions With… | Chef-owner of True Seasons Organic Kitchen in Anaheim

DEPARTMENTS

My O.C. |Writer’s visit to her hometown of Santa Ana evokes distant memories



Arts | Timothy Mangan, The Pacific Symphony’s new writer‑in‑residence

Excursions | A ride-hailing service designed specifically for children



Person of Interest | Wardrobe stylist and former La Habra resident Cathy Cooper