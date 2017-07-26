FEATURES
The Very Best of Brunch | A new class of restaurants reinvents the hybrid meal with chef-driven dishes, craft cocktails, and good reason to while away the better part of a Sunday.
Well-Liked | Jed Cartojano doesn’t like the term “influencer,” but half a million people on Instagram want to know what he eats.
Eichlers After Dark | A voyeuristic look through the floor-to-ceiling glass walls of midcentury homes in Orange built by real estate developer Joseph Eichler.
Horse Whisperer | Anne Walker Farrell, an animation director for the Netflix series “BoJack Horseman,” fuses art and storytelling to create poignant characters.
COASTLINES
Hip ’Hoods | Sweet and savory options in Mission Viejo
Perfect Getaway | Take a break at rustic, romantic Carmel-by-the-Sea
Culturephile | The founder of Laguna Beach’s only FM radio station
O.C. Events | A performance by Kendrick Lamar, plus an extended lineup of county shows
STYLE & HOME
Sourced | Midcentury modern home decor
On the Market | Homes with high sales potential
Hot Shop | A’maree’s Sale Away on Balboa Island
Finds | Khaki is back
FOOD & DRINK
Main Course | The Recess Room in Fountain Valley
Food News | The county’s best burritos, plus three more new restaurantsof note
The Breakdown | Cauliflower salad at Lido Bottle Works
O.C.’s Best | Six great restaurants for foodie families
Five questions With… | Chef-owner of True Seasons Organic Kitchen in Anaheim
DEPARTMENTS
My O.C. |Writer’s visit to her hometown of Santa Ana evokes distant memories
Arts | Timothy Mangan, The Pacific Symphony’s new writer‑in‑residence
Excursions | A ride-hailing service designed specifically for children
Person of Interest | Wardrobe stylist and former La Habra resident Cathy Cooper
