Luxury Men’s and Women’s Boutique The Webster Lands in O.C.

Laure Heriard Dubreuil’s career stints at Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent strongly shape her new South Coast Plaza shop, The Webster. This luxury men’s and women’s boutique—her fourth and the first in California—is ambitious, with a decidedly West Coast nod. Artwork from California natives Dennis Hopper and Aaron Young (Dubreuil’s husband) add local cool to terrazzo marble flooring, blush carpeting, chocolate walls, and custom and antique furniture. “My goal is for all who enter to immediately feel like it’s an extension of their own home and (that they have) stepped into their dream closet,” she says.

That closet includes designer ready-to-wear and accessories from established and emerging talent. Stella McCartney, Balmain, and Valentino share space with California brands Ahlem, Re/Done, and more. And there are Webster exclusives, such as the Edie Parker Cali box clutch ($1,295) and a Galvan silk gown ($1,175).

Menswear has fashion-insider status, from a Thom Browne wallet ($450) to Bamford Rolex watches ($29,000), and Martin Margiela, Acne, and Balmain clothing. We covet the snakeskin surfboard from Elisabeth Weinstock.



The Webster

South Coast Plaza

714-754-1366

thewebster.us