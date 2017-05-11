Pacific City is Home to the First O.C. Outpost of L.A. Cult Boutique, Kin

If surfing for high style is more your speed than hitting actual waves, Kin, the new edgy-chic boutique at Pacific City in Huntington Beach, doesn’t disappoint. Think concrete floors and neon signs, Misha pantsuits, Vivian Chan tailored pieces, Sonia Rykiel and Rag & Bone staples, and denim from One Teaspoon, J Brand, and more. It’s the third shop for Kin, whose West Hollywood and Bel Air stores have become insider favorites.

“We couldn’t make Pacific City to match (the needs of) L.A.’s girl, who is more of a wannabe movie star,” says Tom Adams, president of Kin. “We have to make it match the O.C. woman … who’s going to special functions, fundraisers, out to dinner.”

On our lust list are sneakers by Golden Goose ($280 to $580), sunglasses by Costa Mesa-based Wonderland ($185 to $210), a super-soft Madeworn vintage rock T-shirt ($175), and J Brand’s Harlow distressed denim jacket in soft blush ($280). Men’s pieces are just as casual cool, with T-shirts by Vitaly ($70 to $100) and distressed denim from One Teaspoon ($150 and up).

After shopping, pop by the valet cabana and play foosball—a fun way to forget how much you just spent.

Kin

Pacific City

Huntington Beach

714-536-4544

kinlosangeles.com