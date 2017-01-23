Hot Shop: Compton Apparel Line Drifter Opens in Costa Mesa

When luxe streetwear line Drifter opened its flagship shop at SoCo, everyone asked founder Bada Kim, who hails from a family of apparel manufacturers, “Why Orange County?” Simple, he said. “We didn’t want something traditional. I was blown away by SoCo’s unique stores, great restaurants, and interior design places.”

Drifter, which boldly touts its made-in-Compton cred (the family factory is there), is a fashion-driven urban concept for men and women. A women’s bomber jacket with bold floral pattern ($725) pairs as well with velvet track pants ($265) as with edgy silk harem pants ($315). Men’s looks include a moto vest with exposed seams ($365), an asymmetrical hooded poncho ($275), and low-slung trousers. A well-curated mix of accessories includes L.A.-based Bonnie Clyde sunglasses and credit-card wallets from Dutch designer Secrid. On prime corner real estate across from SusieCakes, Drifter gives off a cool loft vibe, but there’s nothing chilly about the service. Staff is helpful and quick to offer beer or Champagne. “We want to give things to our clients that we would want,” Kim says. And who can say no to beer and cool clothes?