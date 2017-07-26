This Balboa Island Boutique is a Value Shopper’s Paradise

At the entrance of Balboa Island since 2011, A’maree’s Sale Away, the storied Newport Beach shop’s discount boutique, might as well be a secret. There’s no sign on the building, no sandwich board on the sidewalk, and little in the way of window dressing. But the door is open daily, and if you’re smart, you’ll step inside.

This is a treasure hunt, with all booty from 50 to 70 percent off. It’s last season’s Céline, Dries Van Noten, Loewe, The Rowe, Alaïa, and Chloé lines, sent from the main store on Coast Highway. “When items make it here, they’re often still available in the showrooms,” says A’maree’s co-owner Dawn Klohs, right. “For people who have style and taste but want the extra value, it’s really a hidden gem. There are so many great things here.”

Bags and belts aren’t always abundant, but shoes are plentiful, though sizes can be spotty. And all sales are final. Regular visits pay off, as does getting to know Ann Turnbull, who has been the face of the shop since it opened. She has met shoppers from all over the globe, many of whom come yearly. Sometimes a customer will call her, charge an item by phone, then pull up in front so she can run it out to them.

When a girl’s lucky enough to spot Céline’s $4,100 red leather, bell-adorned minaudière for $1,640, she has to move fast.

A’maree’s Sale Away

332 Marine Ave., Newport Beach

949-723-0051

amarees.com