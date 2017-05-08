Body Design has been Newport Beach’s premiere athletic, wellness, and spa center for more than 25 years. Located in the Penthouse of Edwards Movie Theatre, it overlooks Fashion Island and Catalina Island and boasts an amazing view of Newport Beach. Body Design’s goal is to influence clients on living a healthier, active and stress-free lifestyle. Offering a huge variety of workouts and spa services, there’s truly something for everyone.

Body Design specializes in:

♦ Expert personal fitness training and a variety of innovative disciplines including Pilates, Gyrotonic, and Resistance Training.

♦ Rehabilitative and pain management therapies which include the services of licensed and board certified physical therapists, and massage therapists.

♦ Advanced, corrective skin care and body treatments. Every treatment starts with an assessment of skin condition, concerns and goals in order to personalize a treatment for optimal results.

♦ Zerona the new FDA approved body-sculpting procedure designed to remove fat and contour the body without invasive surgery.

♦ Variety of group fitness classes designed to complement your regular fitness routine. Classes are often cardio-focused, incorporating free weights; or Pilates focused, using low impact exercise.

You’re invited to experience the Body Design difference and find out for yourself. Schedule an appointment by calling 949-719-2600 or emailing getfit@bodydesignonline.com. Mention Orange Coast Magazine and receive a complimentary private personal training session.

Body Design

210 Newport Center Dr #3, Newport Beach

bodydesignonline.com