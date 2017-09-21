Grilling burgers at our house is a tricky proposition. I’m not in charge of the grill, and there’s no consensus on the right way to cook the patties. The grill master wants his burgers well-done (ruined, I say), while I like mine medium-rare (toxic, he says). So going out for burgers gives us a chance for dispute-free options.

We recently visited The Cut, the new Irvine brick-and-mortar location of the popular food truck. With a nicer-than-it-needs-to-be space in a strip mall, the restaurant focuses on quality ingredients and it shows, as you can see on our cover this month. I’m always militant about ordering the specialty—why go to a steakhouse and get fish or go to a seafood place and eat chicken?! Salads, sandwiches, and small plates are available, but we had burgers and plenty of them—plus the delicious Pain Killer cocktail. Thus I tasted The Colombian, a surprising mix of mozzarella, roasted bananas, and cilantro chimichurri that chef Andres Dangond created as a nod to his native country. The Classy with goat cheese, honey, and balsamic glaze scored big points with me, too. And as for the Grand Cut, our dining critics Gretchen Kurz and Benjamin Epstein have included it in their roundup of Orange County’s best burgers (Page 118).

Whether you’re interested in new burgers or classics, with prices ranging from $5 to $76 (!), you’ll find something to drool over in our cover story this month, plus a look at worthwhile fries, the best veggie alternatives, and a different take on California’s favorite, In-N-Out. Dig in!