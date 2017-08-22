Editor’s Note | September 2017

One of the best things about this job is when I can leave the office and get out in the community. Invariably this leads to ideas for stories and learning about fascinating people—one of whom I heard about during an event at UC Irvine’s School of Law.

This month we offer an engaging profile about the interim dean there, L. Song Richardson (Page 96). She has been with the school since 2014 and took the reins in July when founding dean Erwin Chemerinsky left for UC Berkeley School of Law. Nationally recognized for her work regarding implicit bias, Richardson is beloved by students and impressive in her ability to connect with people of all backgrounds. Additionally, she’s a classically trained pianist who was accepted to Juilliard. How fortunate are we to have someone so accomplished in our midst? We also take a look at Aliyah Moulden (Page 28), the teenage contestant on “The Voice” who stunned audiences with her emotional performances. Stories like these are exactly what I love about Orange Coast and the county as a whole. You never know how remarkable your neighbors are!

Note of clarification: In our July Best Of feature, we honored Anaheim GardenWalk for having the best public art in one place. We might have confused readers about the nature of the programs there. The murals are only one component of GardenWalk’s support of artists. The center also hosts #ArtOnTheWalk, an ongoing program showcasing local artists whose work is displayed throughout the grounds and exhibited in storefronts. There are also quarterly live art demonstrations, pop-up art galleries, and center-wide art displays.

–Alan Gibbons

Editor-in-chief

