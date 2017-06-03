The Sound of Summer: Free Outdoor Concerts Happening at O.C. Parks this Summer

Catch the free outdoor concert series hosted every summer by OC Parks. Each show goes from 6 to 8 p.m., with food trucks and a wine-and-beer garden on-site. Gather a group, pack blankets and low-back chairs, and unwind as live music fills the evening air. ocparks.com

June 22 San Clemente-raised singer-songwriter and former professional surfer Donavon Frankenreiter, who has toured with Jack Johnson, brings his breezy island music home. Craig Regional Park, 3300 State College Blvd., Fullerton, 714-973-3180

June 29 Members of L.A.-based Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will delight summer crowds with their high‑energy show and dapper zoot suits. Craig Regional Park, 3300 State College Blvd., Fullerton, 714-973-3180

July 6 Rolling Stones tribute band Hollywood Stones—fronted by Mick Jagger look-alike “Dick Swagger”—showcases classic rock tunes. Mason Regional Park, 18712 University Drive, Irvine, 949‑923‑2220

July 13 Journey tribute band Open Arms distinguishes itself with a female lead singer delivering spot-on Steve Perry vocals. Mason Regional Park, 18712 University Drive, Irvine, 949-923-2220

July 20 Singer Chad Wolf topped charts with rock band Carolina Liar. Now he pumps up crowds with his indie trio The Federal Empire. Irvine Regional Park, 1 Irvine Park Road, Orange, 714-973-6835

July 27 Huntington Beach native Matt Costa returns to this series to perform his melodic, acoustic folk songs. Irvine Regional Park, 1 Irvine Park Road, Orange, 714-973-6835

Aug. 3 Local band The Fenians fuses traditional Celtic music with rock, jazz, and bluegrass influences. Mile Square Regional Park, 16801 Euclid St., Fountain Valley, 714-973-6600

Aug. 10 Orange County reggae band Common Sense adds a hypercharged, alternative rock sound to the laid-back genre. Mile Square Regional Park, 16801 Euclid St., Fountain Valley, 714-973-6600

Aug. 17 Dana Hills High School alum Andrew McMahon, who has toured with Weezer and Panic! at the Disco, will perform his hit single “Cecilia and the Satellite” along with other indie pop tracks from his latest album. Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach, 33333 S. Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point, 949-923-2280

Aug. 24 The series closes with O.C. blues band Family Style, which you might recognize as the house band at Swallow’s Inn. Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach, 33333 S. Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point, 949‑923-2280