Secrets of Disneyland

Check back all week as we reveal our take on seven enduring myths of Disneyland. Disneyland has no official comment on any of them.

The Myth: A series of tunnels run beneath Disneyland.

Our Take: According to cast members, tunnels exist in different parts of the park, but they’re not extensive.

The Myth: Those who die in the park are not declared dead until their bodies are off the property.

Our Take: Snopes cites a 1985 Los Angeles Times article reporting that one guest was declared dead in the parking lot, but Snopes also says it’s possible that other deceased guests were not legally pronounced dead until arriving at the hospital.

The Myth: There’s an underground jail where misbehaving guests are taken.

Our Take: “I know some people who’ve been put there,” says Chad Elliot, host of Disney blog daysinthepark.com

The Myth: Disney Clothiers Ltd. on Main Street is kept 10 to 20 degrees colder than other shops to sell more sweaters.

Our Take: Although posters on micechat.com forums insist this is the case, our own test with a laser thermometer found no great temperature variation from store to store.

The Myth: Undercover security roam the park, dressed as regular tourists, often in Hawaiian shirts.

Our Take: Anecdotal reports from guests who have had interactions with these guards and from former plainclothes officers themselves suggest that undercover security exist.

The Myth: A small metal circle in the pavement under Sleeping Beauty Castle’s entrance marks the center of the park.

Our Take: There is a small brass spike. On Disney forums, some say this was the exact center of Disney before Mickey’s Toontown; others say it was a survey marker. Old maps of the park indicate that the original center would have been closer to the Central Plaza.

The Myth: Disney built a basketball court in the Matterhorn because city regulations only allowed athletic facilities to be that high.

Our Take: According to the rumor-checking website Snopes, Disney Matterhorn climbers added a half-court to the peak to pass the time during inclement weather. Anaheim didn’t have height restrictions until the 1970s, long after the mountain was built.

Illustration by Red Nose Studio