When you imagine a high-end swimming pool, you may visualize a pool at an exclusive resort. The water is crystal clear, the tiles hand-selected and the surroundings lush and romantic with a grotto and waterfalls. In Orange County, luxury pools like these exist in our own backyards. Come on in, the water’s perfect.

1. SKY VIEW

Hidden within this 20,000-square-foot home perched high in the hills above Yorba Linda is an interior pool as unique as the home that envelops it. Imported glass lines its walls, making the water glow in a pale turquoise. Palm trees and statuary line its edge, but perhaps its most striking feature is the ceiling above it. Hand-painted, it shows wispy clouds that seem to move on their own across the sky.

2. OCEANS AWAY

For those who love the water, this nature-inspired pool in Laguna Beach offers a soul-satisfying amount. The pool itself is rimmed with smooth rocks in lovely, muted shades of gray, lavender, tan and slate. Its organic shape mimics a natural body of water. And just beyond the pool is an expansive view of the Pacific Ocean that takes the eye to the edge of the horizon.

3. CUTTING EDGE

Contemporary with clean lines, the pool’s infinity edge gives the illusion that the water continues beyond the hilltop view of Yorba Linda. With sleek outdoor furnishings, drought-friendly landscaping and the pool’s reflection of the sky above, the Zen-like atmosphere leaves one feeling relaxed and renewed.

4. MEDITERRANEAN BEAUTY

With azure waters, a rock water slide, numerous waterfalls, a mini island and a cave, this luxurious pool and outdoor space in San Juan Capistrano feels like a getaway destination. Lava rock fire urns surround and light up the entire poolside area and the custom covered cabana. The pool is the centerpiece of an entire backyard styled to resemble a resort on the edge of the Mediterranean Sea.

5. A PERSONAL PARADISE

Gracing the one-acre backyard of this Anaheim Hills home, this pool brings to mind a South Pacific paradise where troubles are forgotten and life is enjoyed to the fullest. The pool features a beach entry, multiple water falls, a grotto and a rock bridge. Birds of Paradise and other tropical plants border the edge, completing the tropical vibe.

Originally printed in Design O.C. Spring/Summer 2017 from the publishers of Orange Coast