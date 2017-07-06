Four Times the Wine Wednesdays at Mix Mix Kitchen & Bar

Mix Mix Kitchen Bar in Santa Ana is cooking on all cylinders with foodies and reviewers, and this spring earned Orange Coast Magazine’s 2017 Best Restaurant of the Year. Though my culinary curiosity is peaked, Mix Mix now has my full attention with a spectacular summer wine-and-food experience. Each Wednesday, guests enjoy complimentary wine pairings with acclaimed chef Ross Pangilinan’s four-course prix-fixe menu. Yes, I confirmed that diners receive a different wine pairing for free with each of the four courses. At $45 per guest, the four-course prix-fixe menu allows us to select one dish from each section of the menu, as well as a wine pairing. For just $45?! I’m inclined to go every Wednesday—especially with such food choices as Duck and French Toast or Filipino Ceviche.

Assuring this wasn’t too good to be true, I asked for the possible wine choices (knowing they’ll rotate) and was giddy to learn of quality riesling, a Sonoma chardonnay, and a well-regarded Super Tuscan. The full food menu is available online at mixmixkitchenbar.com, but as is too often the case, the wine menu is not. Never fear, I got you! Here are the current summer wine choices for the four-course prix-fixe menu:

Chateau de Campuget, Rhone, 2016 – Rose

Hugel, Alsace, 2014 – Riesling

Wachau, Austria, 2015 – Riesling

Schlumberger, Alsace, 2014 – Pinot Blanc

Storypoint, Sonoma, 2014 – Chardonnay

Storypoint, Sonoma, 2014 – Cabernet Sauvignon

Les Abeilles, Cotes du Rhone, 2013 – Blend

Monte Antico, Toscana, 2012 – Blend

Paul Mas, Pays D’Oc, 2015 – Merlot

Take a few friends and make a full evening at Mix Mix. Happy hour runs from 5 to 7 p.m. so relax before your four courses and prep your palate with $2 off a glass of wine. To keep the dinner conversation lively and the wine flowing, order a bottle of wine for the table in addition to your complimentary pours. This ensures a wine you all can enjoy in between courses. Considering that $45 for a delicious meal with great wine is a steal, you better make reservations!

Mix Mix Kitchen Bar

300 N. Main St.

Santa Ana

714-836-5158