Six Wines to Showcase This Holiday Season

“Give me wine to wash me clean of the weather-stains of cares.”

― Ralph Waldo Emerson

Several days in a row, I’ve been in and out of too many stores with too many other people for too many hours at a time. In addition to holiday shopping, we all juggle the holiday school performance, the work Secret Santa, and the absolute worst for me—gift wrapping. My saving grace every day is wine. No joke. The minute I grab that wine glass, I actually feel my shoulders drop and my jaw unclench. My body, and more so my mind, begs for this moment all day. Wine helps me relax, recharge, and savor time at a slower pace.

Ever notice 45 minutes into a party, when most guests are on their second glass of wine, they move past the congenial banter, sit down and actually converse with one another? Wine enlivens the celebration and generates authentic holiday smiles. So whether you’re hosting a fancy feast, festive party, or relaxed gift exchange, here are some wines you’ll want to showcase.

Elouan Rose Oregon 2015 This pinot noir-based rosé from three valleys in Oregon—Willamette, Umpqua, and Rogue—is fresh and vibrant paired with appetizers. $22

Stoller Dundee Hills Chardonnay 2015 How I love unoaked, stainless-steel fermented chardonnay. A clean, guzzle-worthy experience. $19.

Cote Mas Blanc Mediterranee 2015 This blended white wine is creamy, yet zesty, featuring grenache blanc, vermentino, chardonnay, and sauvignon blanc. $10.

Bleasdale Sparkling Shiraz The Red Brute Hailing from Australia, this bubbly will open eyes and taste buds with its unique sparkling red velvety wine experience. A fun holiday pour and great food wine. $18.

Louis M. Martini Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 This 90-rated wine is a gem and incredible value. I dig the wood spice and appreciate the moderate alcohol level (13.5 percent) for a cab. $14.

Avignonesi Desiderio Toscana Merlot 2012 Earning 91 points, this character-filled wine is a beauty to pair with your holiday roast. $48

“Wine makes every meal an occasion, every table more elegant, every day more civilized.”

― Andre Simon