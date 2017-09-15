Try These Frozen Cocktails With a View

Every now and then, a trip to a proper beach-bar to escape life is in order. There’s nothing quite like the sound of waves crashing, drink in hand, all while trying your best to look cool. While sitting at Laguna’s Rooftop Lounge, the whirring sound of their slushy machine caught my attention. I watched the yellowish Slurpee-looking frozen drink inside spin hypnotically. “I’ll take one of those,” I say, pointing at it, not even caring what it was. I was hot, and I was thirsty.

“It’s our frozen lemon drop,” replies the bartender, looking like he surfed all morning. He rims the glass with a lemon, dips it in coarse sugar, then dispenses the drink into the glass as it smokes from chilled condensate. I don’t fancy myself as a sweet cocktail drinker, but damn if this frozen lemon drop doesn’t drink like a boozy Slurpee. I hit a gulp so big, brain freeze kicks in. “We also have Frozé,” he mentions while I exhale, mouth agape trying to warm the roof of my mouth. “Is that like a frozen rosé?” I ask. “Yep, with rum.”

Frozé looks more like a fruit smoothie than anything. Super-sweet strawberry, blueberry, and a kick of fermented rosé grapes ring the nose. “This is like breakfast on a cruise ship,” I quip, trying to suck a small blueberry through a straw to no avail. I need to make these at home. Bacardi Grapefruit Rum, Martini Rossi Rose, peach and cranberry juice.



Frozé home recipe:

1 (750 ml.) bottle of dry rosé

12 ounces fresh/frozen strawberries, fresh for garnish

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/4 or 1/2 cup vodka or rum

2 tablespoons grenadine

What to do:

Freeze your rosé in ice cube trays the night before. When frozen, blend berries with sugar, wait 5 minutes, then add rosé cubes, spirit, and grenadine then blend again. Garnish with fresh berries or mint.

The Rooftop Lounge, 1289 S. Coast Highway, 4th Floor, Laguna Beach // rooftoplagunabeach.com