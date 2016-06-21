Three L.A. Beer Week Events Worth the Traffic

photo John Holzer
“Look at that mountain. Look at those trees. Look at that bum over there man, he’s down on his knees.” Undoubtedly, “I Love L.A.” is a hell of a sarcastic song from Randy Newman, and no doubt the inspiration for Noble Ale Works I Love It! IPA. Originally brewed for the L.A. IPA Fest 2015, the beer won 1st place, making Noble the first back-to-back winner of the competition. The beer didn’t stop there, as it went on to win gold at the World Beer Cup 2016. Although holding the best IPA over every Angelino’s cherry vape-fogged head is satisfying, they do put on a fantastic beer week. Here’s a few events that are incredibly fun and easily drivable from Orange County.
- Beachwood BBQ & Brewing + Noble Ale Works “World Domination” – 6 p.m. June 22, Long Beach and Seal Beach’s Beachwood locations. It’s kind of cool that the World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster awards went to two places that are only 22 miles apart. Lucky for you, you only have to go to either Beachwood BBQ location for pints (and quarts) of each, although for proper brewer high-fives and awkward hugs, the real party is in Long Beach.
- Beer Camp Across America, The Queen Mary, Long Beach: June 25, 1 p.m. Back for the second year, Sierra Nevada’s Beer Camp Across America festival will host more than 150 breweries, several of which collaborated on the southwest beer included in the Beer Camp 12-pack in stores now. Looking for local accommodations? Who knew one could rent a boat on Airbnb in the Long Beach harbor?
- The Glendale Tap: 9 p.m. June 24th. It may seem weird to go to Los Angeles to meet a brewer from San Diego and Belgium, but hey, when one is a craft beer pioneer, and the other defines my favorite beer style (saison), I’m totally there. Tomme Arthur of The Lost Abbey and Belgium’s Brasserie Dupont collaborated on a unique saison called Deux Amis, which will be on tap, and the two esteemed brewing legends will sign bottles, take selfies, but will not be kissing babies, due to Glendale Tap’s 21-and-over policy. 4227 San Fernando Road, Glendale.
