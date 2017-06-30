A Sparkling Fourth of July

Start your fireworks early this Fourth of July with a day full of sparkling wine! With the growing popularity of prosecco, Italy’s sparkling wine, prices have risen, too. This summer, I’ve been tinkering with and loving cava, which is differently delicious and easier on the pocketbook. Cava is sparkling wine produced in Spain with parelleda, macabeo, and xarello grapes. For me, cava is not an also-ran to prosecco or champagne. It is versatile, accessible, and creative in its variety of tasty styles, including rose and even brut. Here are my top picks for your Independence Day celebration:

Anna de Codorniu Brut Rose NV: The Codorniu is the first family of cava with a history of production dating to 1872. This has an American sparkling taste since it is 70 percent pinot noir and 30 percent chardonnay. Perfect with your hearty breakfast before the parade.

Anna de Codorniu Blanc de Blancs: A bit more dry, this sparkling is produced with only Codorniu estate fruit and aged for 15 months. This is still American with its 70 percent chardonnay grapes, so pour heartily for a parade mimosa.

Cava Worthy of a Wine Store Trip or Online Buy:

Juve y Camps Reserva de la Familia: I enjoyed a 2012 vintage, which had been in barrel for three years building its character and depth. This is quite dry, but finishes round and soft. Enjoy with charcuterie on the patio—40 percent xarello, 30 percent macabeo, 20 percent parellada, and 10 percent chardonnay.

Close La Soleya Cava Brut: I loved this. It is flowery, herby, and delicious. This is a bottle worthy of your fireworks celebration! You’ll want more than one bottle. Only indigenous grapes are used—40 percent xarello, 40 percent macabeo, 20 percent parellada.

It is our nation’s celebration, so if you don’t want to bust from an American brand, here are some options.

Independence Day American Sparkling:

Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs

Frank Family Vineyards Brut Rose

Iron Horse Brut

Piper Sonoma Brut

Roederer Estate Brut

“The discovery of wine is of greater moment that the discovery of a constellation … the universe is too full of stars.” — Founding Father Benjamin Franklin