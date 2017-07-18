Get Steers and Beers at This One Stop Summer BBQ Shop

Have you ever dreamed about grilling meat in the summertime, only to wake up to the smell of lighter fluid and mesquite? You mean I’m the only weirdo that dreams of cooking while next to a smoking grill, beer in hand, probably mumbling in my sleep about the various intricacies of getting a proper steak sear and beer pairings? This past weekend, I had this reoccurring phenomenon, and my mom always said to follow my dreams, so I hosed off and looked into finding a local butcher shop with beer.

I ended up at The Butchery, a locally owned butcher shop with just about everything except the grill. “We do sell cast-iron pans if you want to go that route,” says Mark, the meat-maniac of the store. “The left side of the case is prime, right side is choice. If I may suggest a food pairing to go with your IPA,” he continues, pointing at my Modern Times Orderville 22-ounce bomber I just plucked from the beer cooler. “You have to try these prime cat steaks,” I thought I heard him say, shocked. “Cat steaks?” “No, CAP!” he clarifies with a laugh. Whew. “You know that best part of a steak? This whole cut consists of the best part, it’s the perfect IPA steak.”

I was tempted to get the Jurrasic-looking Wagyu tomahawk steak at $25 per pound, but the marbled cap steak it was, vacu-sealed for the taking. “Cook to medium rare, then sear a minute on each side with some salt,” says Mark. Mental note for next time, I must grab some bourbon maple tri tip to pair with my cellar full of bourbon barrel-aged stouts. “Our marinade products go into this machine that pressurizes the meat then tumbles it, causing the marinade to penetrate deep,” says Mark as I fight the urge to say, “that’s what she said.”

The Butchery has more than just beef and beer, however; I didn’t realize they also had a complete section of cheese and charcuterie, foie gras, wine, specialty groceries, and even a small selection of pre-prep veggie sides. Next beach picnic I go to, I’m headed here first.

Back at home and living out my dreams, the cap steak is everything Mark described. It’s pillowy tender and melts like chocolate on a hot day, just like a meaty dream. The IPA Orderville from Modern Times is citrusy and dank at 7.2 percent ABV and does a great job at washing away the rich-fatty flavors of my meat prize. I may never go out to a steakhouse again.

The Butchery has three locations in Orange County. The new one in Crystal Cove features a larger beer selection than Brea, but fear not as a Total Wine & More is a parking lot neighbor.

Modern Times Beer is still set to open in Anaheim late 2017 or early 2018.