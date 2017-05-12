Grocery Store Wine Grabs for Mom’s Day

Spring has sprung and schedules are jam-packed. Though I always prefer a spin through a local specialty wine retailer, sometimes the bottle at your fingertips in the grocery store makes life easier. So for those grabbing goodies for Mother’s Day brunch, end-of-season sports parties, or just to pair with dinner, here are a few I’ve recently enjoyed.

Soligo Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut NV – about $15. This is a great brunch bottle of bubbly. Not too sweet, nor too acidic. Toss in a touch of fresh OJ for a Mother’s Day “MOMosa.” Pairs perfectly with all brunch fare.

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough New Zealand 2016 – about $10. This 100 percent sauvignon blanc is a true New Zealand style, with most of the grapes sourced from the Wairau Valley. Enjoy a glass al fresco with your herbed chicken or salad with goat cheese.

Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay, Columbia Valley 2015 – about $10. Chateau Ste. Michelle was a staple in my wine youth. Given the 50th anniversary of the vineyard, I was intrigued to give it a whirl and happy I was! This is a perfect pick for the “chard only” crowd. The tropical notes are nicely balanced with the richness from the sur lie aging.

Francis Ford Coppola Blue Label Merlot, 2014 – about $15. Sourced from vineyards in Napa, Sonoma, and Monterey, this is a merlot to enjoy with meat off the grill that isn’t oozing in barbecue sauce but has a nice smoky essence. I’d air this wine for 45 minutes or so to open up the tannins before serving.

Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti Classico, Riserva 2012 – about $25. James Suckling rated this tasty Chianti 91 points. It’s 80 percent sangiovese, with a blend of merlot and cabernet sauvignon rounding out the flavor profile. I love this wine and its notes of cherry, tobacco, and flint. A tried-and-true Italian wine to enjoy with meatballs, pasta with marina, or pork and lamb.

Happy Mother’s Day!

“I can’t wait for the day when I drink with my kids instead of because of them.”

“Don’t forget to pick up a bottle of wine for your Mom for Mother’s Day. After all, you are the reason she drinks.”—Anonymous