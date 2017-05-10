Get Hyped for OCBeerWeek 2017!

Palms sweaty and shaking nervously, I’m writing these words: OCBeerWeek is BAAAACK! Last year’s inaugural week was filled with hundreds of events, where local beer flowed in a torrent of deliciousness. This year, the OC Brewer’s Guild is putting on an epic invitational festival with over seventy breweries and 140 beers. Every member brewery in the county has invited a friend brewery from elsewhere to participate, meaning we will all get the chance to sample some out of town breweries that we don’t normally see at this type of event, with many collaboration beers not to be missed.

What I’m excited about:

Collaborations: When two of Orange County’s oldest brewpubs collaborate on a beer, it’s proof of the burgeoning scene we have. TAPS Fish House & Brewery and Tustin Brewery (both opened in the ’90’s) collaborated on a beer called India Pal Ale, no doubt a nod to Tustin brewer Jarrod Larson’s habit of calling friends “pal.” It’s a white IPA brewed with fresh grapefruit, tangerine, and orange peel with a boatload of friendly hops.

Bottle Logic and Good Beer Company worked on a beer that re-used award-winning Darkstar November barrels. “We used our strong deep amber base beer (Imperial Ana) aged in bourbon barrels with raspberries, Montmorency cherries, mandarins, blackberries, pluot, blood orange, boysenberry, dark currant, and Balaton cherries to be released at the guild festival,” says Kevin of The Good Beer Company.

Beer Dinners: I’m happy to announce an OCBeerWeek calendar addition of my own, having collaborated with chef-owner Shachi Mehra of Adya – Fresh Indian Flavors in the Anaheim Packing District. We created an all IPA beer dinner paired with her Indian cuisine and I’m sourcing a Session IPA, New England style IPA, West Coast, Mosaic IPA, and a Double IPA from Unsung Brewing, which is 50 feet from her restaurant. It’ll make you reach a higher hop consciousness. Namaste!

The Festival: If you go to one event during the week, this would be my pick. If the sheer number of beers don’t get you excited, the education being shared by brewers is always fun. From tap talks to the ability to ask a brewer anything about the beer you are tasting is such a fun and meaningful experience. Where other festivals are manned by sales people or event lackeys, this fest is by the brewers and for the brewers, and is a perfect chance to try out-of-town breweries.

Tap Takeovers: During OC Beer Week, nothing warms my heart more than seeing a row of all Orange County tap handles on the bar. We are quite spoiled by the excellent, award-winning beer brewed locally, and there’s no better time to get out and discover something new. Whether it’s a hazy IPA that’s all the rage, or a crystal-clear German-style Helles, there really is something for everyone.

Friday 5/19 (all three of these are putting OC beers on tap the entire week)

Board And Brew (Aliso Niguel) – Unsung will be tapping at least one special keg.

Hollingshead – Green Cheek Beer Co/El Segundo Collab release + special kegs from Unsung and others.

Brewhouse SJC – Unsung will be tapping at least one special keg.

Saturday 5/20

Invitational Guild Festival, 4 to 8 p.m., Center Street Promenade, Anaheim. Tickets

Sunday 5/21

Monday 5/22

Tuesday 5/23

Iron Press Costa Mesa – OC Brewery Event (Tap Takeover) 5 to 11 p.m.

Urban Grill And Wine Bar – OC Brewery Event (Tap Takeover)

Wednesday 5/24

First Class Pizza – Irvine – This OC brewery tap takeover is going to be something along the lines of “Battle Of The IPAs”

Meat Up BBQ Placentia – OC Brewery Event (Tap Takeover)

Thursday 5/25

Namaste: IPA Beer Dinner at Adya – Fresh Indian Flavors featuring five Unsung Brewing hoppy beers with five courses from chef Shachi Mehra and yours truly, Greg Nagel, Anaheim Packing House 6 p.m., $55++

Out Of The Park Pizza Anaheim – OC Brewery Event (Tap Takeover)

PUBlic74 Pairing Event with Laguna Beach Beer Co.

riip beer co & Culinary Underground cheese & dessert pairing, riip tasting room, Huntington Beach.

TAPS Irvine Beer Dinner, $65++

Cask & Hammer OC Beer Tap Takeover; 334 N. Harbor Blvd., La Habra

Taste of Brea

Salt & Ash Beer Dinner with The Bruery, Placentia.

Friday 5/26

Chapman Crafted Beer & Beachwood Brewing takeover at Hollingshead’s Delicatessen.

Saturday 5/27

Cismontane Brewing 7th Anniversary at their Santa Ana location

Native Son – OC Brewery Event (Tap Takeover Unsung Brewing)

Downtown Santa Ana Beer Hop tour

