Feast on These Fall O.C. Wine Events

The autumnal equinox is Friday, Sept. 22. The Harvest Moon is Oct. 5. We had actual rain in Orange County and I see leaves changing color. Bring on fall! Savor the new chilly, evening air with a glass of wine or throw on a jacket and experience the great Orange County wine bar events that I found.

Rioja + Paella, Wine Lab Camp | www.winelab.net/events

Oh, how I love rioja wines, especially this time of year. They’re incredibly delicious, compelling, and so cost-effective. Wine Lab Camp at The Camp in Costa Mesa is hosting its annual Rioja + Paella event on Wed., Sept. 27. Wine Lab is pairing five fabulous wines from Cvne, northern Spain’s renowned rioja house, with traditional paella made right on their patio. The tasting runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and is just $20 (or $15 if you’re part of the Wine Lab Club). As if $20 wasn’t already a deal, Wine Lab Camp is rewarding you with 10 percent off Cvne bottle purchases to-go that night. Get there early for a great seat and to get your fill of paella before it runs out. Here’s a rundown of the wines:

Cvne Rosado 2016 Cvne Crianza 2014 Cvne Reserva 2012 – 93 points, Wine Spectator; 92 points, James Suckling Cvne Gran Reserva 2010 – 94 points, Wine Spectator; 22, Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines 2016 Imperial Reserva 2011 – 91 points, Parker’s Wine Advocate

Hi-Time Wine Cellars | www.hitimewine.net/wine-bar

Hi-Time has a busy calendar of at least four wine events each week. If you love to taste, if you love to learn, then Hi-Time should be a key outpost for you. These two upcoming Saturday events caught my eye and palate.

Rosé Recap

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2 to 8:30 p.m., $15

You’ll taste mainly dry, French rosés that’ll remind you of our steaming weather of just a few week ago. But, don’t forget rosé is fabulous year-round as it pairs beautifully with a full slate of foods. This is a great opportunity to taste and stock up for the coming holidays, for your tailgate parties, or evenings by the fireplace.

Oyster Pop-Up: Louis-Roederer Champagne with Broad Street Oysters

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2 to 8:30 p.m., $35

What a fun way to experience a variety of oysters and how they fare when paired with this esteemed, classic Champagne house. I’d go for the Champagne alone.