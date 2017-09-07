Photograph by Dalla Terra Direct

Vietti is one of those special Old World, Italian wineries with a long list of characteristics that substantiate its growing fame.

Longevity: They’ve been growing grapes since the 19th century.

Esteemed scores: Wine critics love this Barolo and Barbera powerhouse and consistently laud it with near perfect ratings.

Innovation: Vietti was one of the first wineries to export to the U.S. They dared to incorporate the use of French barriques, and reinvigorated the Italian white varietal arneis.

Popularity: Vietti aficionados await the new vintages while wine distributors and retailers fight to secure a strong allocation to fulfill their market’s demand. Vietti has beautifully blended tradition and modernity to create unparalleled wine experiences.

Photograph by Dalla Terra Direct

When I learned that O.C. wine lovers have the opportunity to break bread and share wine with Vietti’s fifth-generation family member, Elena Currado, I was giddy. I can sit for hours and listen to wine’s inner sanctum share about vintages and winemaking, tell tales of family lore, and eventually, truly relax and enjoy their own wines in the glass.

Photograph by Zack Benson

On Monday, Sept. 18 Cucina Enoteca Newport Beach is hosting a beautiful four-course luncheon of innovative and delicious Italian dishes to showcase Vietti’s renowned Italian varietals. The event begins at noon and costs $68 per person, not including gratuity and tax. I got a sneak peek at Cucina Enoteca’s menu with the Vietti wine pairings, and it certainly whets the palate and appetite.

Course 1: Smoked and tartare salmon, scallion + pickled red pearl onion + carrot + fennel + crispy quinoa. Wine pairing: Arneis

Course 2: Egg yolk chitarra + roasted pork ragu, braised ceci bean + pecorino. Wine pairing: ‘Tre vigne’ barbera d’alba

Course 3: Dry-aged beef, cauliflower gratin + late summer salad. Wine pairing: Barolo castiglione + barolo lazzarito

Course 4: La tur crostini, fig + ‘mieli’ thun honey + melon jam. Wine pairing: Moscato d’asti cascinetta

This Vietti Wine Luncheon will sell out, so grab your seat today online. Learn more about the Vietti history and storied wines at vietti.com.

Cucina Enoteca Newport Beach

951 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach