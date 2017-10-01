Don’t Miss Events for October | Jay-Z, a Tribute to Edith Piaf & More

ORANGE COUNTY CHILDREN’S BOOK FESTIVAL | Oct. 1

School-age bookworms (and their parents) can mingle and chat with well-known children’s book authors and illustrators at this 14th annual festival. Bookseller booths, performances from professional storytellers, and signings and readings with authors round out the fun. Orange Coast College, 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa, 2016.kidsbookfestival.com



DIA DE LOS MUERTOS WORKSHOPS | Oct. 27

Sugar-skull decorating and altar-building classes are the highlights of this event at the cultural history center, featuring an 1890s-era home, blacksmith shop, and traditional produce farm. Heritage Museum of Orange County, 3501 W. Harvard St., Santa Ana, 714-540-0404, heritagemuseumoc.org

BOO AT THE ZOO | Oct. 21, 22, 28, and 29

Families looking for a friendly and decidedly not scary Halloween celebration will find it here. After trick-or-treating through the zoo, kids and parents can enjoy entertainment, animal presentations, a costume parade, and games. Santa Ana Zoo, 1801 E. Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana, 714-836-4000, santaanazoo.org

MARIINSKY BALLET AND ORCHESTRA | Oct. 12 through 15

The St. Petersburg, Russia-based ensemble presents the works of renowned Russian choreographer Michel Fokine in this performance, including ballets originally created for legendary dancers Anna Pavlova and Vaslav Nijinsky. For the finale, the company dances the dramatic “Scheherazade.” Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

“CALIFORNIA MEXICANA: MISSIONS TO MURALS, 1820-1930” | Starts Oct. 15

Paintings, photographs, and some of the earliest films made in Los Angeles show how the world’s image of California was formed through visual arts in the decades just before and after statehood. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, 949-494-8971, lagunaartmuseum.org

“PIAF! THE SHOW” | Oct. 12

French actress Anne Carrere, who has been called Edith Piaf’s “musical heiress,” tells the chanteuse’s inspiring story through her songs. Historic photographs of the singer and of Paris in the 1930s through the 1960s flash on a screen behind Carrere as she performs. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

“GEM OF THE OCEAN” | Oct. 14 through Nov. 11

In this mystical play by Pulitzer Prize-winner August Wilson, former slaves travel north to Pittsburgh in 1904. One man makes the trek to seek redemption from Aunt Ester, a “cleanser of souls” who claims to be 285 years old. South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-5555, scr.org

“ENDURANCE: THE ANTARCTIC LEGACY OF SIR EDWARD SHACKLETON AND FRANK HURLEY” | Starts Sept. 30

This exhibit spotlights Hurley’s stunning photos of the 1914-17 Shackleton-led trans-Antarctic expedition, printed from the original glass plate and celluloid negatives. Artifacts and a narrative gleaned from diaries and ship logs shed light on the expedition, one of the most remarkable stories of survival in history. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, 714-567-3600, bowers.org

“GLASSCAPES” |Through Oct. 29

Intricate, hand-shaped glass sculptures decorate separate areas of the Sherman Library and Gardens for this exhibit. Husband-and-wife artists Scott Graham and Cristy Aloysi created all five installations, three of which were made exclusively for this setting. Sherman Library and Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Highway, Corona del Mar, 949-673-2261, slgardens.org



JAY-Z | Oct. 27

The rapper opens his 4:44 Tour in Anaheim to spotlight his 14th album, his first since 2013. It’s considered his response to wife Beyonce’s “Lemonade.” Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 714-704-2500, hondacenter.com

BEYOND THE CANVAS | Oct. 25

Gertrude Stein was an accomplished novelist, poet, and playwright, but she might have been best known for hosting a salon in her Paris home for American expats like F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway. Art professor Jacqueline Hahn talks about Stein’s life in her ongoing lecture series. Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., Newport Beach, 949-717-3800, newportbeachlibrary.org

REAL ESTATE | Oct. 23

The indie rock band from New Jersey brings dreamy, mellow guitar sounds and introspective lyrics to Santa Ana for a one-night stop on the tour for its latest album, “In Mind.” The Observatory, 3503 S. Harbor Blvd., Santa Ana, 714-957-0600, observatoryoc.com

“DRAWN FROM A SCORE” | Starts Oct. 7

View drawings, sculptures, performances, video projections, and computer-generated art based on scores, or simple written instructions created by artists. The exhibit includes work from John Cage and experimental art collective Fluxus. UCI Beall Center for Art and Technology, 712 Arts Plaza, Irvine, 949-824-6206, beallcenter.uci.edu

OC FILM FIESTA | Oct. 6 through 15

The eighth annual multicultural festival presented by Media Arts Santa Ana doesn’t just host world premieres and award-winning movies. It also organizes workshops and events with filmmakers in locations such as the Bowers Museum and Grand Central Art Center. Various locations throughout Santa Ana, 619-701-0073, ocfilmfiesta.org

BRIAN WILSON | Oct. 14

With his band and fellow Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine, Wilson plays the “Pet Sounds” album from start to finish at this grand finale of the tour marking the iconic record’s 50th anniversary. Beach Boys hits such as “Good Vibrations” fill out the show. Pacific Amphitheater, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, pacamp.com

“DRACULA” | Oct. 28 and 29

The 1931 horror classic, starring Bela Lugosi, doesn’t have an instrumental score, so Universal asked composer Phillip Glass to create one. He and the Kronos Quartet will play it live during a screening of the movie, presented by the Philharmonic Society. Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 949-553-2422, philharmonicsociety.org

YEKWON SUNWOO | Oct. 6

He is just 28 years old, but the solo pianist has toured the world as a chamber musician. For this performance, he’ll play compositions from Schubert, Rachmaninoff, and Ravel. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, 949-480-4278, soka.edu

CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA | Oct. 16

The Philharmonic Society opens its 2017-18 season with a performance from the Grammy Award-winning orchestra. Led by renowned conductor Riccardo Muti, they’ll play works from Schubert, Mozart, and Schumann. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 949-553-2422, philharmonicsociety.org

PACIFIC CHORALE | Oct. 29

The choir opens its latest season with this 50th anniversary concert, conducted by new artistic director Robert Istad and featuring the Pacific Symphony and the Southern California Children’s Chorus. They’ll perform the U.S. premiere of “A Celestial Map of the Sky,” by Tarik O’Regan. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-662-2345, pacificchorale.org

Related