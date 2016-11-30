Don’t Miss December Events



04 JAZZ

George Benson began as a child busker and became one of the greats as both an R&B and jazz guitarist. Add in his singing career and you get today’s iconic entertainer. That’s just the thumbnail to get you excited for his concert. Dec. 4 at Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

09 DANCE

American Ballet Theatre moved its Land of the Sweets to its O.C. home last winter. Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky tells “The Nutcracker” tale with help from ABT Gillespie School students and larger-than-life sets. Dec. 9 through 18 at Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556‑2787, scfta.org

10 ART

Works by early 20th century painters Guy Rose and Arthur F. Mathews are among the “Masterpieces of California Art” on display. These works come from the museum’s permanent collection and loans from private collectors. Through Jan. 19 at Irvine Museum, 18881 Von Karman Ave., Irvine, 949-476-0294, irvinemuseum.org

11 EXHIBIT

“Virgin of Guadalupe: Images in Colonial Mexico” includes artwork from the Museum of the Basilica of Guadalupe and other collections. The reverence for this figure dates to a 1531 sighting of the Virgin Mary near Mexico City. Through Jan. 29 at Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, 714-567‑3600, bowers.org

15 THEATER

Our regional playhouse takes the Broadway book for “Little Women” and makes it an intimate experience for all ages. What more could you ask for during the holidays? Through Dec. 23 at Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, 714‑777‑3033, chancetheater.com

28 PERFORMANCE

From his years fronting Black Flag to Sundays spinning tracks on radio

station KCRW, Henry Rollins’ career has encompassed acting, spoken word, comedy, writing, and more. Hear his prolific voice live during this one-night engagement. Dec. 28 at The Observatory, 3503 S. Harbor Blvd., Santa Ana, 714-957-0600, observatoryoc.com