19 Don’t Miss Events Happening in O.C. this September!

Florida Georgia Line | Sept. 7

The music duo will dig into its latest album, “Dig Your Roots,” on this Smooth Tour. Accompanying acts include collaborator and hip-hop artist Nelly, plus newcomer country stars Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson. Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 714-704-2500, hondacenter.com

Jazz Festival Series | Sept. 22 through 24

Spanning three days and four concerts, the festival includes incomparable vocalist Diane Schuur and trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos as well as all-star septet The Cookers, and The Phil Norman Tentet. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, 949-480-4278, soka.edu

Banks | Sept. 26

O.C.-born singer-songwriter Jillian Rose Banks—now known simply by her last name—embarks on her second tour, the international campaign for her latest record, “The Altar.” This second leg of North American dates precedes a spin through Europe. The Observatory, 3503 S. Harbor Blvd., Santa Ana, 714-957-0600, observatoryoc.com

“Stark Beauty: The Photography of Edward Weston” | Through Sept. 17

Whether zooming in on everyday objects or capturing the vastness of American landscapes, this early-20th-century image-maker sought the essence of his subjects. This exhibition is on loan from the Capital Group Foundation, which has an esteemed collection of outstanding American photography. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, 714-567-3600, bowers.org

“In a Word” | Sept. 8 through Oct. 8

Winner of the 2016 Francesca Primus prize, Lauren Yee’s play portrays a couple whose adopted son is missing. Yee was a onetime playwright-in-residence at the Chance Theater, which gives this work its Southern California premiere. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim Hills, 714-777-3033, chancetheater.com

Newport Beach Wine & Food Festival | Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

Celebrity chefs Hubert Keller and Brian Malarkey top the lineup, with cooking demonstrations, a French Connection dinner with Keller at The Winery, tastings from 40 top O.C. restaurants, and sips from hundreds of wines, spirits, and brews. Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive, newportwineandfood.com



“Angels in America” | Sept. 10 and 17

Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield star in Tony Kushner’s seminal two-part play, a sweeping examination of the AIDS crisis in 1980s New York. This National Theatre Live production gives audiences up-close views and behind-the-scenes angles. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

Janet Jackson | Sept. 23

Jackson returns after postponing the original dates of this tour due to pregnancy. Her 2015 album, “Unbreakable,” released under the artist’s own label, Rhythm Nation, is still at the heart of the concert. Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 714-704-2500, hondacenter.com

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” | Sept. 12 through 17

Winner of seven British Olivier Awards and five Tony Awards, this stage adaptation of the 2003 mystery novel tells of a pet’s disappearance. The ensuing investigation is led by a 15-year-old with behavioral issues who is suspected of the crime. Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

“Anaïs, A Dance Opera” | Sept. 28

Combining movement, song, and visual projections, this show pays tribute to the provocative writer Anaïs Nin. Choreographer Janet Roston and composer Cindy Shapiro weave together details of Nin’s life and her infamous diaries and erotica. Musco Center for the Arts, 1 University Drive, Orange, 844-626-8726, muscocenter.org

“Beyond the Canvas” | Sept. 27

Art patron and heiress Peggy Guggenheim displayed her own art collection in Venice, Italy, where it remains today, a significant museum of 20th-century art. Art professor Jacqueline Hahn’s talk, presented by Friends of the Library, will dive into the life of this socialite who staked out a bohemian existence. Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., Newport Beach, 949-717-3800, newportbeachlibrary.org

Laguna Dance Festival | Sept. 14 through 17

Artistic director Jodie Gates selects from among the best small companies for her annual festival. This year, her selections include Paul Taylor Dance Company and Ballet BC, showcasing classic, modern, and cutting-edge contemporary ballet. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949-497-2787, lagunaplayhouse.com

Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony | Sept. 14 through 16

The Pacific Symphony kicks off its 39th season with one of the most famous pieces in classical music. The program also includes Strauss’ “Don Juan” and a selection from Wagner’s “Die Walküre,” with guest artist Greer Grimsley as Wotan. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org

“Tribes”| Sept. 22 through Oct. 22

British playwright Nina Raine explores family dynamics through a man and woman’s different upbringings and experiences with deafness. “Tribes” won the 2012 Drama Desk Award for outstanding play. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim Hills, 714-777-3033, chancetheater.com

Jake Shimabukuro | Sept. 8

The Hawaiian ukulele virtuoso has earned a loyal local following thanks to his skill and frequent stops here. See him take the instrument beyond the musical traditions of the islands, borrowing techniques and finding inspiration from a long list of genres. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

Breitling Huntington Beach Airshow | Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

The free afternoon event features aeronautical displays by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, RCAF Snowbirds, F-35A Lightning II, aircraft from O.C.’s own Lyon Air Museum, and more. Over the sand at Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, hbairshow.com

OneRepublic | Sept. 2

The group headlines the 16th annual Honda Civic Tour, with special guest James Arthur joining in Anaheim. Lead singer Ryan Tedder has dropped hints about the show’s top-flight production values, and don’t head to the parking lot before you hear “Counting Stars” (we’ve seen a set list). Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 714-704-2500, hondacenter.com

“California, The Golden State” | Through Sept. 30

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association and Laguna Community Art Project (CAP) present this annual juried showcase of 60 paintings. Member artists aim to reveal the diversity and beauty of the California outdoors. CAP Gallery at Wells Fargo Bank, 260 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach, 949-376-3635, lpapa.org

“Once” | Sept. 2 through 30

Bay Area-turned-New York City director Kent Nicholson directs Enda Walsh’s beloved musical about a Dublin street performer who meets an enchanting stranger and finds he has a renewed belief in his own music. South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-5555, scr.org